Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149,049 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 600,087 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.1% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Apple were worth $584,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aureum Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $1,266,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Manuka Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Manuka Financial LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 78,787 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $21,419,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juno Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $1,898,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Stock Up 0.9%

AAPL opened at $304.99 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.46 and a 1-year high of $305.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.68 and a 200-day moving average of $268.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Apple's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $308.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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