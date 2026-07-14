Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490,524 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 60,666 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.1% of Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Apple were worth $378,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $387,749,545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 604,056,505 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $164,218,801,000 after buying an additional 6,555,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,032,517 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $97,031,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,483,035 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $62,659,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $52,266,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,924 shares of company stock valued at $825,546. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $276.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $316.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Up 0.6%

Apple stock opened at $317.31 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $300.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.60. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.50 and a 1-year high of $323.45. The company has a market cap of $4.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi raised its price target on Apple to $365 from $315 and kept a Buy rating, saying Apple should keep gaining market share and may benefit from premium iPhone demand, selective price increases, and an upcoming iPhone 18 launch as a catalyst. Article Title

Citi raised its price target on Apple to $365 from $315 and kept a Buy rating, saying Apple should keep gaining market share and may benefit from premium iPhone demand, selective price increases, and an upcoming iPhone 18 launch as a catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted Apple’s stock hitting record highs, with analysts arguing the company is benefiting from relative restraint on AI spending versus peers and that investors still see more upside after the recent rally. Article Title

Several reports highlighted Apple’s stock hitting record highs, with analysts arguing the company is benefiting from relative restraint on AI spending versus peers and that investors still see more upside after the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Apple was also tied to a reported acquisition of open-source observability developer SigScalr, which could support its internal data and software tooling efforts. Article Title

Apple was also tied to a reported acquisition of open-source observability developer SigScalr, which could support its internal data and software tooling efforts. Neutral Sentiment: News that Apple sued OpenAI over alleged trade-secret theft is generating headlines and could help Apple strategically if it protects future AI hardware plans, but it also adds legal uncertainty and keeps pressure on the company’s AI narrative. Article Title

News that Apple sued OpenAI over alleged trade-secret theft is generating headlines and could help Apple strategically if it protects future AI hardware plans, but it also adds legal uncertainty and keeps pressure on the company’s AI narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around Apple’s AI strategy, including reports that it may accelerate chip releases, reflects investor focus on whether the company can keep up in AI-enabled hardware without ramping spending as aggressively as rivals. Article Title

Commentary around Apple’s AI strategy, including reports that it may accelerate chip releases, reflects investor focus on whether the company can keep up in AI-enabled hardware without ramping spending as aggressively as rivals. Negative Sentiment: The OpenAI lawsuit could intensify Apple’s legal battles, including renewed scrutiny of App Store fees and broader competitive risks, which may create headline volatility even if the core business remains strong. Article Title

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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