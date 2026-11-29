Costello Asset Management INC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,248 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Apple comprises 9.0% of Costello Asset Management INC's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Costello Asset Management INC's holdings in Apple were worth $30,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Prospect Hill Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,370,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,646,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,388,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,064,000. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 37,504 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $12,490,000 after buying an additional 21,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $358.89 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.42 and a 52 week high of $360.83. The stock's fifty day moving average is $343.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 125.35% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $114.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $113.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.04%.

Latest Apple News

These are some of the AAPL news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Proposed U.S. tariffs on Taiwan reportedly exempt chips, smartphones, PCs and servers. That may limit direct tariff pressure on key Apple products and suppliers, including TSMC. Taiwan tariffs and chip exemptions

Proposed U.S. tariffs on Taiwan reportedly exempt chips, smartphones, PCs and servers. That may limit direct tariff pressure on key Apple products and suppliers, including TSMC. Neutral Sentiment: Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent, but a possible late-2027 launch means any competitive or revenue benefit is likely not near-term. Apple’s AI agent plans

Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent, but a possible late-2027 launch means any competitive or revenue benefit is likely not near-term. Negative Sentiment: OpenAI has filed counterclaims accusing Apple of taking trade secrets and pressuring suppliers not to work with it. The allegations are unproven, but the escalating dispute creates legal and partnership uncertainty. OpenAI countersues Apple

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO John Ternus sold 25,412 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.94, for a total value of $8,460,671.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 59,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,832,236.98. The trade was a 29.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Jennifer Newstead sold 2,399 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.18, for a total transaction of $806,495.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $14,116,870.56. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,529 shares of company stock worth $98,272,053. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Phillip Securities cut shares of Apple from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $340.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $347.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

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