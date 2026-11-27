Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627,971 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 90,750 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.8% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.'s holdings in Apple were worth $542,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,662,494 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $182,897,769,000 after purchasing an additional 28,321,085 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,950,297,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,986,090,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,443,242,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 73,082,616 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $18,547,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780,080 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jennifer Newstead sold 2,398 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.56, for a total value of $833,448.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,925,063.12. This represents a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,392 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.05, for a total transaction of $480,309.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,051,831.95. The trade was a 7.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,529 shares of company stock worth $98,272,053. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $355.58 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.42 and a twelve month high of $360.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $343.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $114.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.40 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 125.35%. The business's revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Apple's payout ratio is 12.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Research Partners lowered Apple from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $347.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Key Apple News

Here's some of the latest news about AAPL:

Positive Sentiment: Apple gained as investors favored AI features delivered through existing devices over rivals’ heavy cloud-infrastructure spending. Reports also say Apple is developing an AI agent that could operate apps and handle complex tasks, potentially strengthening its AI offering. Apple Stocks Rise as AI Selloff Spares the iPhone Maker Apple Enters the AI Agent Race

Apple gained as investors favored AI features delivered through existing devices over rivals’ heavy cloud-infrastructure spending. Reports also say Apple is developing an AI agent that could operate apps and handle complex tasks, potentially strengthening its AI offering. Neutral Sentiment: Apple removed MiniMax’s Talkie chatbot from its App Store after reports of inappropriate AI messages involving users, including concerns about child safety. The action may demonstrate platform oversight, though the reports underscore scrutiny of AI services. Apple pulls MiniMax AI chatbot from App Store over child safety concerns

Apple removed MiniMax’s Talkie chatbot from its App Store after reports of inappropriate AI messages involving users, including concerns about child safety. The action may demonstrate platform oversight, though the reports underscore scrutiny of AI services. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe’s forecast for $4.4 billion in Thanksgiving mobile shopping points to a potential benefit for Apple’s mobile ecosystem, but the reports do not quantify the impact on Apple’s revenue. Thanksgiving Shopping Is Going Mobile

About Apple

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

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