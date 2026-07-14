Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 691,507 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 15,059 shares during the period. Apple makes up 5.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp's holdings in Apple were worth $175,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $387,749,545,000 after acquiring an additional 26,856,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 604,056,505 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $164,218,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,032,517 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $97,031,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,483,035 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $62,659,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,651 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $52,266,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $317.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.50 and a 1-year high of $323.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Apple's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's payout ratio is 13.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,924 shares of company stock worth $825,546 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $316.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi raised its price target on Apple to $365 from $315 and kept a Buy rating, saying Apple should keep gaining market share and may benefit from premium iPhone demand, selective price increases, and an upcoming iPhone 18 launch as a catalyst. Article Title

Citi raised its price target on Apple to $365 from $315 and kept a Buy rating, saying Apple should keep gaining market share and may benefit from premium iPhone demand, selective price increases, and an upcoming iPhone 18 launch as a catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted Apple’s stock hitting record highs, with analysts arguing the company is benefiting from relative restraint on AI spending versus peers and that investors still see more upside after the recent rally. Article Title

Several reports highlighted Apple’s stock hitting record highs, with analysts arguing the company is benefiting from relative restraint on AI spending versus peers and that investors still see more upside after the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Apple was also tied to a reported acquisition of open-source observability developer SigScalr, which could support its internal data and software tooling efforts. Article Title

Apple was also tied to a reported acquisition of open-source observability developer SigScalr, which could support its internal data and software tooling efforts. Neutral Sentiment: News that Apple sued OpenAI over alleged trade-secret theft is generating headlines and could help Apple strategically if it protects future AI hardware plans, but it also adds legal uncertainty and keeps pressure on the company’s AI narrative. Article Title

News that Apple sued OpenAI over alleged trade-secret theft is generating headlines and could help Apple strategically if it protects future AI hardware plans, but it also adds legal uncertainty and keeps pressure on the company’s AI narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around Apple’s AI strategy, including reports that it may accelerate chip releases, reflects investor focus on whether the company can keep up in AI-enabled hardware without ramping spending as aggressively as rivals. Article Title

Commentary around Apple’s AI strategy, including reports that it may accelerate chip releases, reflects investor focus on whether the company can keep up in AI-enabled hardware without ramping spending as aggressively as rivals. Negative Sentiment: The OpenAI lawsuit could intensify Apple’s legal battles, including renewed scrutiny of App Store fees and broader competitive risks, which may create headline volatility even if the core business remains strong. Article Title

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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