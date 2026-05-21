Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417,914 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 10,979 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.3% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA's holdings in Apple were worth $366,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 78,787 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $21,419,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares in the last quarter. Juno Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $1,898,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,682,646 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $1,273,024,000 after purchasing an additional 466,094 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,081 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 47,545 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $330.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group set a $296.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Phillip Securities upgraded Apple from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $308.74.

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Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $302.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $267.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.10. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.46 and a 1-year high of $303.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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