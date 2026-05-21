Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,456 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 8.4% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc's holdings in Apple were worth $21,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 40,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KGI Securities raised shares of Apple to an "outperform" rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $330.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $308.74.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $302.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $193.46 and a one year high of $303.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company's fifty day moving average price is $267.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's payout ratio is 13.06%.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

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