Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,068 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 7,259 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.2% of Solstein Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Solstein Capital LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $16,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Apple by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Apple by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $134,554,000 after purchasing an additional 69,207 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,264 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $291.13 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.07 and a 1-year high of $317.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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