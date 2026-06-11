Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,094 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 31,686 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.8% of State of Wyoming's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. State of Wyoming's holdings in Apple were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Apple by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,985,985 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $4,617,810,000 after purchasing an additional 785,242 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,369 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $14,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 59,774 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,569 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA boosted its position in Apple by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 6,106 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Up 0.4%

AAPL opened at $291.58 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $195.07 and a one year high of $317.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock's fifty day moving average is $284.09 and its 200-day moving average is $271.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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