Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,301 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.9% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $47,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,924 shares of company stock worth $825,546 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $276.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $318.43.

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Apple Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $333.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.09. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.50 and a 1 year high of $334.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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