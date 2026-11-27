Torray Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,686 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.0% of Torray Investment Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Torray Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $15,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Sterling Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Thor Investment Management Inc. OH ADV raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thor Investment Management Inc. OH ADV now owns 1,912 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Evansbrook LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,102 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Forward LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Forward LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus increased their target price on Apple from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. China Renaissance upgraded Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $347.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Timothy D. Cook sold 191,753 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $63,846,078.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,264,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,086,837,377.28. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Jennifer Newstead sold 2,399 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.18, for a total value of $806,495.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $14,116,870.56. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 294,529 shares of company stock valued at $98,272,053 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $355.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.37. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.42 and a fifty-two week high of $360.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $114.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.40 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 125.35% and a net margin of 27.60%. Apple's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Apple's payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Recent Apple Headlines

These are some of the AAPL headlines that stood out recently:

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

Further Reading

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