Apple Inc. $AAPL Stake Lessened by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,806 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 10.8% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV's holdings in Apple were worth $37,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Investment Co grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Investment Co now owns 14,354 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $34,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,754.82. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,924 shares of company stock valued at $825,546. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities cut shares of Apple from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $318.43.

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Apple Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $333.74 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $303.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.09. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.50 and a 52-week high of $334.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 13.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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