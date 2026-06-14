Apple Inc. $AAPL Stake Reduced by Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,945 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 7,801 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.9% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in Apple were worth $106,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $276.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.59.

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More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $291.13 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $285.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.27. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.07 and a twelve month high of $317.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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