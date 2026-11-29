Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,419 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.5% of Bfsg LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bfsg LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $28,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospect Hill Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $146,370,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at $168,646,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $482,388,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,064,000. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 37,504 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,676 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts: Sign Up

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $358.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $343.49 and a 200-day moving average of $304.79. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.42 and a 12-month high of $360.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 125.35% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $114.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Apple's revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Apple's payout ratio is 12.04%.

Top Apple Stories

Investors following AAPL have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Apple’s share of U.S. smartphone shipments rose to 57% in the third quarter, from 50% a year earlier, as higher memory costs squeezed budget Android competitors. The gains could help Apple capture more demand, though memory costs may also affect Apple. Apple gains smartphone share

Apple’s share of U.S. smartphone shipments rose to 57% in the third quarter, from 50% a year earlier, as higher memory costs squeezed budget Android competitors. The gains could help Apple capture more demand, though memory costs may also affect Apple. Neutral Sentiment: Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent, but a possible late-2027 launch means any competitive or revenue benefit is likely not near-term. Apple’s AI agent plans

Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent, but a possible late-2027 launch means any competitive or revenue benefit is likely not near-term. Negative Sentiment: OpenAI has filed counterclaims accusing Apple of taking trade secrets and pressuring suppliers not to work with it. The allegations are unproven, but the escalating dispute creates legal and partnership uncertainty. OpenAI countersues Apple

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO John Ternus sold 25,412 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.94, for a total transaction of $8,460,671.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 59,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,832,236.98. This trade represents a 29.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Jennifer Newstead sold 2,399 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.18, for a total transaction of $806,495.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,116,870.56. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 294,529 shares of company stock worth $98,272,053 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $340.00 target price (up from $296.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a "buy" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $347.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report