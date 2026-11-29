Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,049,825 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 478,086 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.4% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Apple worth $2,680,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $65,950,297,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,986,090,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,443,242,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,658,359,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $10,588,946,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $358.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.42 and a 12 month high of $360.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 125.35% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $114.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $113.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Apple's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 12.04%.

Key Apple News

Here's some of the latest news about AAPL:

Positive Sentiment: Apple’s share of U.S. smartphone shipments rose to 57% in the third quarter, from 50% a year earlier, as higher memory costs squeezed budget Android competitors. The gains could help Apple capture more demand, though memory costs may also affect Apple. Apple gains smartphone share

Apple’s share of U.S. smartphone shipments rose to 57% in the third quarter, from 50% a year earlier, as higher memory costs squeezed budget Android competitors. The gains could help Apple capture more demand, though memory costs may also affect Apple. Positive Sentiment: Proposed U.S. tariffs on Taiwan reportedly exempt chips, smartphones, PCs and servers. That may limit direct tariff pressure on key Apple products and suppliers, including TSMC. Taiwan tariffs and chip exemptions

Proposed U.S. tariffs on Taiwan reportedly exempt chips, smartphones, PCs and servers. That may limit direct tariff pressure on key Apple products and suppliers, including TSMC. Neutral Sentiment: Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent, but a possible late-2027 launch means any competitive or revenue benefit is likely not near-term. Apple’s AI agent plans

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citic Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, China Renaissance raised Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $347.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 46,389 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.42, for a total value of $15,467,020.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,615,190.20. The trade was a 25.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO John Ternus sold 25,412 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.94, for a total value of $8,460,671.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 59,567 shares in the company, valued at $19,832,236.98. The trade was a 29.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 294,529 shares of company stock worth $98,272,053 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

Further Reading

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