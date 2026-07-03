Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Holdings Increased by Balance Wealth LLC

Balance Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,861 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.9% of Balance Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Balance Wealth LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $34,236.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,754.82. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,650. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,924 shares of company stock valued at $825,546 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $308.63 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $294.54 and its 200-day moving average is $273.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.50 and a fifty-two week high of $317.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $276.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Read More

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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