BOCHK Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,175 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 7.3% of BOCHK Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Apple were worth $52,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospect Hill Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $146,370,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $168,646,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,388,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,064,000. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 37,504 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $12,490,000 after buying an additional 21,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $355.58 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.42 and a 12-month high of $360.83. The company has a market cap of $5.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $343.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.37.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 125.35% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $114.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.40, for a total transaction of $442,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,224,675.20. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Jennifer Newstead sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.56, for a total transaction of $833,448.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,925,063.12. This trade represents a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,529 shares of company stock valued at $98,272,053. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are a few of the latest headlines about AAPL:

Positive Sentiment: Apple’s approach of adding AI features to devices customers already own may require less infrastructure spending than rivals’ data-center buildouts. One report cited fiscal 2026 free cash flow of $136 billion, up nearly 38%, supporting investment and shareholder returns. Tech Stock Sell-Off: Here’s Why Apple Has Been Immune

Apple’s approach of adding AI features to devices customers already own may require less infrastructure spending than rivals’ data-center buildouts. One report cited fiscal 2026 free cash flow of $136 billion, up nearly 38%, supporting investment and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Senior Vice President Jennifer Newstead sold 2,398 shares, about 9.5% of her holdings. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC filing, but the reported sale alone does not establish a change in the company’s outlook.

Senior Vice President Jennifer Newstead sold 2,398 shares, about 9.5% of her holdings. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC filing, but the reported sale alone does not establish a change in the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Rising memory-chip costs are a potential margin headwind, with one report citing gross-margin guidance of 45%–46%. Separate coverage also flags memory costs as a risk even as Mac and wearables demand offer some growth support. Apple faces memory cost pressure

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. DZ Bank downgraded Apple from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $340.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $347.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

Apple Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

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