Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Holdings Increased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,189 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.2% of DGS Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DGS Capital Management LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $19,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $387,749,545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 604,056,505 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $164,218,801,000 after buying an additional 6,555,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,032,517 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $97,031,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,483,035 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $62,659,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $52,266,468,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Apple news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,675,650. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,924 shares of company stock valued at $825,546. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Stock Up 0.1%

Apple stock opened at $333.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.50 and a fifty-two week high of $334.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $276.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $365.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $318.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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