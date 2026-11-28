Westhampton Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,963 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 5,474 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 11.2% of Westhampton Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $25,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Compass Wealth Management LLC GA grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC GA now owns 3,549 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $3,581,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 294.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,354 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $52,735,000 after buying an additional 118,182 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.8% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Jennifer Newstead sold 2,399 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.18, for a total value of $806,495.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,116,870.56. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 46,389 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.42, for a total value of $15,467,020.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,615,190.20. The trade was a 25.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 294,529 shares of company stock worth $98,272,053 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $358.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.79. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.42 and a 52-week high of $360.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $114.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.40 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 125.35%. The firm's revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Apple's payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Apple News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about AAPL:

Positive Sentiment: Proposed U.S. tariffs on Taiwan reportedly exempt chips, smartphones, PCs and servers. That may limit direct tariff pressure on key Apple products and suppliers, including TSMC. Taiwan tariffs and chip exemptions

Proposed U.S. tariffs on Taiwan reportedly exempt chips, smartphones, PCs and servers. That may limit direct tariff pressure on key Apple products and suppliers, including TSMC. Neutral Sentiment: Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent, but a possible late-2027 launch means any competitive or revenue benefit is likely not near-term. Apple’s AI agent plans

Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent, but a possible late-2027 launch means any competitive or revenue benefit is likely not near-term. Negative Sentiment: OpenAI has filed counterclaims accusing Apple of taking trade secrets and pressuring suppliers not to work with it. The allegations are unproven, but the escalating dispute creates legal and partnership uncertainty. OpenAI countersues Apple

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $340.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CICC Research boosted their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $347.11.

View Our Latest Report on AAPL

About Apple

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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