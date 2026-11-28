AIA Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,495 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 34,414 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.7% of AIA Group Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Apple were worth $134,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,662,494 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $182,897,769,000 after purchasing an additional 28,321,085 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $65,950,297,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $36,986,090,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,443,242,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Apple by 23.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 73,082,616 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $18,547,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 31st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $347.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Jennifer Newstead sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.56, for a total transaction of $833,448.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 22,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,925,063.12. This trade represents a 9.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,280 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.40, for a total transaction of $442,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $13,224,675.20. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,529 shares of company stock valued at $98,272,053. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $358.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business's 50 day moving average is $343.49 and its 200-day moving average is $304.79. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.42 and a 1-year high of $360.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $114.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $113.40 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 125.35% and a net margin of 27.60%. Apple's revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

Trending Headlines about Apple

Investors following AAPL have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Apple’s share of U.S. smartphone shipments rose to 57% in the third quarter, from 50% a year earlier, as higher memory costs squeezed budget Android competitors. The gains could help Apple capture more demand, though memory costs may also affect Apple. Apple gains smartphone share

Apple’s share of U.S. smartphone shipments rose to 57% in the third quarter, from 50% a year earlier, as higher memory costs squeezed budget Android competitors. The gains could help Apple capture more demand, though memory costs may also affect Apple. Neutral Sentiment: Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent, but a possible late-2027 launch means any competitive or revenue benefit is likely not near-term. Apple’s AI agent plans

Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent, but a possible late-2027 launch means any competitive or revenue benefit is likely not near-term. Negative Sentiment: OpenAI has filed counterclaims accusing Apple of taking trade secrets and pressuring suppliers not to work with it. The allegations are unproven, but the escalating dispute creates legal and partnership uncertainty. OpenAI countersues Apple

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

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