Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Position Decreased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,120 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 11,608 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.8% of Courier Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Courier Capital LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $67,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in Apple by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 86,231 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $23,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,712,364 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $465,489,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $387,749,545,000 after acquiring an additional 26,856,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coquina Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $308.82 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $269.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.46 and a 1-year high of $311.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The company's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $330.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (up from $248.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $308.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apple continues to be viewed as one of the best long-term large-cap tech names, with reports highlighting strong iPhone demand, its massive installed base, and the potential for Services to drive the next leg of earnings growth. Apple Services story

Apple continues to be viewed as one of the best long-term large-cap tech names, with reports highlighting strong iPhone demand, its massive installed base, and the potential for Services to drive the next leg of earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive: Evercore ISI reiterated an Outperform rating and raised its price target, while other commentary says Apple can keep compounding earnings and free cash flow as it expands AI features and devices. Analyst commentary

Analysts remain constructive: Evercore ISI reiterated an Outperform rating and raised its price target, while other commentary says Apple can keep compounding earnings and free cash flow as it expands AI features and devices. Positive Sentiment: Apple executives saying the company is still in the “early innings” of spatial computing is reinforcing the view that new product categories could support future growth beyond the iPhone. Spatial computing article

Apple executives saying the company is still in the “early innings” of spatial computing is reinforcing the view that new product categories could support future growth beyond the iPhone. Neutral Sentiment: Apple’s legal fight with Epic Games remains a drag on sentiment, as the company asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a contempt order tied to App Store fees. Epic lawsuit article

Apple’s legal fight with Epic Games remains a drag on sentiment, as the company asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a contempt order tied to App Store fees. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts are becoming more cautious on valuation after Apple’s run to new highs, warning the stock may be due for profit-taking. KeyBanc caution article

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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