Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,818 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 7.5% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $48,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 84,419 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $28,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 40,545 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Apple by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 9,992 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $358.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.42 and a fifty-two week high of $360.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.79. The company has a market cap of $5.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 125.35%. The firm had revenue of $114.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $113.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Apple's revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is 12.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. DZ Bank downgraded Apple from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Seaport Research Partners lowered Apple from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $340.00 price target on Apple and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a "buy" rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $347.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Ternus sold 25,412 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.94, for a total value of $8,460,671.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 59,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,832,236.98. This trade represents a 29.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Jennifer Newstead sold 2,399 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.18, for a total value of $806,495.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,116,870.56. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 294,529 shares of company stock valued at $98,272,053 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Latest Apple News

Here's some of the latest news about AAPL:

Positive Sentiment: Proposed U.S. tariffs on Taiwan reportedly exempt chips, smartphones, PCs and servers. That may limit direct tariff pressure on key Apple products and suppliers, including TSMC. Taiwan tariffs and chip exemptions

Proposed U.S. tariffs on Taiwan reportedly exempt chips, smartphones, PCs and servers. That may limit direct tariff pressure on key Apple products and suppliers, including TSMC. Neutral Sentiment: Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent, but a possible late-2027 launch means any competitive or revenue benefit is likely not near-term. Apple’s AI agent plans

Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent, but a possible late-2027 launch means any competitive or revenue benefit is likely not near-term. Negative Sentiment: Rising memory costs could pressure gross margins, while analysts have warned of holiday demand weakness. Separate coverage also questions whether Apple’s elevated valuation is justified by expected earnings growth. Apple margin and cost outlook

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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