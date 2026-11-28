City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,797 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 240,154 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Apple were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,016,982,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC GA increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC GA now owns 3,549 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,581,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 294.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,354 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $52,735,000 after buying an additional 118,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 13.8% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Apple News Roundup

Investors following AAPL have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Apple’s share of U.S. smartphone shipments rose to 57% in the third quarter, from 50% a year earlier, as higher memory costs squeezed budget Android competitors. The gains could help Apple capture more demand, though memory costs may also affect Apple. Apple gains smartphone share

Apple’s share of U.S. smartphone shipments rose to 57% in the third quarter, from 50% a year earlier, as higher memory costs squeezed budget Android competitors. The gains could help Apple capture more demand, though memory costs may also affect Apple. Neutral Sentiment: Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent, but a possible late-2027 launch means any competitive or revenue benefit is likely not near-term. Apple’s AI agent plans

Apple is reportedly developing an AI agent, but a possible late-2027 launch means any competitive or revenue benefit is likely not near-term. Negative Sentiment: OpenAI has filed counterclaims accusing Apple of taking trade secrets and pressuring suppliers not to work with it. The allegations are unproven, but the escalating dispute creates legal and partnership uncertainty. OpenAI countersues Apple

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $303.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim set a $400.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $347.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $358.89 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.42 and a twelve month high of $360.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company's 50-day moving average price is $343.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 125.35% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $114.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $113.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Timothy Cook sold 191,753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $63,846,078.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,264,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,837,377.28. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 46,389 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.42, for a total transaction of $15,467,020.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,615,190.20. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 294,529 shares of company stock worth $98,272,053. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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