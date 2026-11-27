Legacy CG LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,959 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospect Hill Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,370,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $168,646,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $482,388,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $16,064,000. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 136.9% in the third quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 37,504 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson set a $283.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up from $296.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $347.11.

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Apple News Roundup

Investors following AAPL have been watching these news items:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $355.58 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $343.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.42 and a 52-week high of $360.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 125.35%. The firm had revenue of $114.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,280 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.40, for a total value of $442,112.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,224,675.20. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Jennifer Newstead sold 2,398 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.56, for a total transaction of $833,448.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 22,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,925,063.12. This trade represents a 9.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 294,529 shares of company stock worth $98,272,053 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

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