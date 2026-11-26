Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,299 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.4% of Summit Wealth Group LLC Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC Co.'s holdings in Apple were worth $37,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,662,494 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $182,897,769,000 after purchasing an additional 28,321,085 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,950,297,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,986,090,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,443,242,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 73,082,616 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $18,547,637,000 after buying an additional 13,780,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $355.58 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $243.42 and a one year high of $360.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $343.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.37.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $114.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $113.40 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 125.35%. The company's revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

Apple News Summary

These are some of the AAPL news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Apple’s approach of adding AI features to devices customers already own may require less infrastructure spending than rivals’ data-center buildouts. One report cited fiscal 2026 free cash flow of $136 billion, up nearly 38%, supporting investment and shareholder returns. Tech Stock Sell-Off: Here’s Why Apple Has Been Immune

Apple’s approach of adding AI features to devices customers already own may require less infrastructure spending than rivals’ data-center buildouts. One report cited fiscal 2026 free cash flow of $136 billion, up nearly 38%, supporting investment and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Senior Vice President Jennifer Newstead sold 2,398 shares, about 9.5% of her holdings. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC filing, but the reported sale alone does not establish a change in the company’s outlook.

Senior Vice President Jennifer Newstead sold 2,398 shares, about 9.5% of her holdings. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC filing, but the reported sale alone does not establish a change in the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Market-wide concerns—including hot inflation, possible tighter Federal Reserve policy, proposed tariffs and renewed AI-related selling—are weighing on growth stocks and may limit gains for AAPL. Commentary also describes Apple’s valuation as demanding. Apple stock is trending today

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 46,389 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.42, for a total transaction of $15,467,020.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,615,190.20. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Timothy Cook sold 191,753 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $63,846,078.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,264,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,837,377.28. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 294,529 shares of company stock valued at $98,272,053 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $340.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Apple from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $347.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Profile

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures and markets consumer electronics, software and digital services. Its products include the iPhone, Mac computers, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, along with operating systems and applications such as iOS, macOS and iPadOS. The company also offers services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud and Apple Pay. These products and services are integrated across Apple’s devices and are sold to consumers, businesses and institutions around the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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