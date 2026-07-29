Applied Digital Corporation $APLD Shares Purchased by Situational Awareness LP

Situational Awareness LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD - Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,478,438 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,139,378 shares during the quarter. Applied Digital makes up 2.3% of Situational Awareness LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Situational Awareness LP owned approximately 4.72% of Applied Digital worth $319,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Applied Digital by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 53,208 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 6.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,419 shares of the company's stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 30.3% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,383 shares of the company's stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 100.7% during the first quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 60,217 shares of the company's stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 30,220 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 13.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 646,051 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 75,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Digital

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $432,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 208,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,207,795.02. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Applied Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLD opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 5.67. Applied Digital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $240.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.85 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 17.53%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Digital Corporation will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Digital News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Digital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal fourth-quarter revenue surged approximately 407% year over year to about $258.7 million, exceeding analyst expectations. Growth was driven by high-performance computing, AI data-center demand and tenant fit-out services. Applied Digital Tops Quarterly Revenue Estimates

Fiscal fourth-quarter revenue surged approximately 407% year over year to about $258.7 million, exceeding analyst expectations. Growth was driven by high-performance computing, AI data-center demand and tenant fit-out services. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted expanding demand from AI customers, including CoreWeave, and reported approximately 1.4 gigawatts of contracted AI capacity across five campuses. Contracted lease value reportedly reached $36 billion, supporting the company’s growth narrative. Applied Digital Expects $1 Billion NOI Run Rate

Management highlighted expanding demand from AI customers, including CoreWeave, and reported approximately 1.4 gigawatts of contracted AI capacity across five campuses. Contracted lease value reportedly reached $36 billion, supporting the company’s growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: The company is targeting a $1 billion annual net operating income run rate within roughly one year and said it secured financing intended to support additional AI data-center expansion. Needham reaffirmed its Buy rating and assigned an $83 price target, providing bullish analyst support. Needham Reiterates Buy Rating

The company is targeting a $1 billion annual net operating income run rate within roughly one year and said it secured financing intended to support additional AI data-center expansion. Needham reaffirmed its Buy rating and assigned an $83 price target, providing bullish analyst support. Neutral Sentiment: Adjusted quarterly earnings were reported at approximately $0.04 per share, ahead of expectations for a loss, but the result benefited in part from tenant fit-out activity and does not eliminate the company’s ongoing investment requirements. Applied Digital Revenue Quadruples

Adjusted quarterly earnings were reported at approximately $0.04 per share, ahead of expectations for a loss, but the result benefited in part from tenant fit-out activity and does not eliminate the company’s ongoing investment requirements. Negative Sentiment: On a GAAP basis, Applied Digital reported a loss of $0.39 per share, substantially worse than the expected $0.09 loss. The company continues to post negative net margins and negative return on equity. Applied Digital Earnings Results

On a GAAP basis, Applied Digital reported a loss of $0.39 per share, substantially worse than the expected $0.09 loss. The company continues to post negative net margins and negative return on equity. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about financing needs, leverage and execution risk as Applied Digital builds expensive AI campuses. These concerns may be limiting the stock’s reaction despite the strong revenue growth.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital NASDAQ: APLD is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital's modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.

In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.

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