Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,836 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises 1.5% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of D.R. Horton worth $19,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,948,434 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695,592 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $649,305,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $274,784,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,827,032 shares of the construction company's stock worth $364,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,978 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,126,005 shares of the construction company's stock worth $162,186,000 after acquiring an additional 770,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company's stock.

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D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of DHI opened at $151.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm's 50-day moving average is $150.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.11 and a twelve month high of $184.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. D.R. Horton's payout ratio is currently 16.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $168.54.

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D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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