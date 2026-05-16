Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,511 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.9% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Walt Disney by 8.8% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 284,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $32,620,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 244.6% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $21,177,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 119.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 147,521 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $16,891,000 after buying an additional 80,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of DIS opened at $102.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The stock's 50 day moving average is $100.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.35. The firm has a market cap of $178.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here