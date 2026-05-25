Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Sells 4,520 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,371 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.7% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. WHI TRUST Co LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE JPM opened at $306.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.12. The stock has a market cap of $821.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $256.00 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

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Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. The trade was a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,052.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,870,263. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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