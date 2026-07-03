Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT is Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s 6th Largest Position

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,726 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after selling 166,196 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 2.0% of Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $56,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,707,049 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $8,405,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,829,377 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,858,543,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 617.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,129,483 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $1,869,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856,576 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,520,114 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $2,563,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25,824.4% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 3,370,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $86,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.22, for a total value of $14,704,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,599,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,236,570.46. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 24,263 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.43, for a total transaction of $14,398,392.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 146,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,184,361.88. The trade was a 14.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $169,654,805 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Applied Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $390.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Applied Materials from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $553.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $603.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $154.46 and a one year high of $739.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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