Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Acquired by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,639 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 36,920 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 1.9% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $22,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,779,340 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $19,731,523,000 after purchasing an additional 330,197 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,707,049 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $8,405,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,829,377 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 40.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,520,114 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $2,563,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,858,543,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,978,990 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $2,247,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 268 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.22, for a total value of $116,370.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,461.60. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.28, for a total value of $25,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 356,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,204,069.76. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,896 shares of company stock worth $27,135,121. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $497.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $394.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.46 and a 12-month high of $534.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $418.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.79.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.The business's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus set a $530.00 price target on Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Applied Materials from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Applied Materials from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $480.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Key Applied Materials News

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

Further Reading

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