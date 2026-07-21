Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Applied Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $575.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright set a $850.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $530.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $593.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $525.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.46 and a 52-week high of $739.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $534.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.98.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 24,263 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.43, for a total value of $14,398,392.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 146,916 shares in the company, valued at $87,184,361.88. This represents a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy M. Deane sold 8,621 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.76, for a total value of $5,092,941.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 134,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,534,609.56. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $169,654,805 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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