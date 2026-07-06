Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,376 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after selling 19,694 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $626,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,506 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 895 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 324.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 984 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company's stock.

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Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $603.04 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.46 and a twelve month high of $739.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $478.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.80.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio is 19.91%.

Key Applied Materials News

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly bullish on Applied Materials, with Zacks upgrading the stock to strong-buy and other recent research highlighting AMAT as a key beneficiary of the AI semiconductor equipment cycle. Article Title

Analysts remain broadly bullish on Applied Materials, with Zacks upgrading the stock to and other recent research highlighting AMAT as a key beneficiary of the AI semiconductor equipment cycle. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says Applied Materials is benefiting from accelerating growth in AI-related chip demand, with record earnings momentum and a new Street-high target reinforcing the bull case. Article Title

Recent coverage says Applied Materials is benefiting from accelerating growth in AI-related chip demand, with record earnings momentum and a new Street-high target reinforcing the bull case. Positive Sentiment: Applied Materials also discussed DRAM and advanced packaging innovations tied to AI-driven semiconductor growth, which supports the view that its product mix remains well positioned for the current cycle. Article Title

Applied Materials also discussed DRAM and advanced packaging innovations tied to AI-driven semiconductor growth, which supports the view that its product mix remains well positioned for the current cycle. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles question whether AMAT is becoming too expensive after its rally, suggesting valuation concerns could limit upside if growth expectations cool. Article Title

Some articles question whether AMAT is becoming too expensive after its rally, suggesting valuation concerns could limit upside if growth expectations cool. Neutral Sentiment: Michael Burry reportedly added to short bets against Applied Materials and other chip names, adding a bearish sentiment overlay on the semiconductor sector. Article Title

Michael Burry reportedly added to short bets against Applied Materials and other chip names, adding a bearish sentiment overlay on the semiconductor sector. Negative Sentiment: Applied Materials CEO Gary Dickerson disclosed two recent stock sales totaling more than 78,000 shares, which can weigh on investor sentiment even though he still owns a large position. Article Title

Applied Materials CEO Gary Dickerson disclosed two recent stock sales totaling more than 78,000 shares, which can weigh on investor sentiment even though he still owns a large position. Negative Sentiment: Semiconductor stocks, including AMAT, also came under pressure in broader sector selloffs as investors worried that AI-driven chip demand may be cooling and took profits after a strong rally. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $515.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Applied Materials from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $502.00 price target (up from $454.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $400.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $575.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $553.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.77, for a total transaction of $5,547,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,326,071.43. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 24,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.43, for a total transaction of $14,398,392.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 146,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,184,361.88. This trade represents a 14.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $169,654,805. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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