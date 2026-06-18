Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. $AAOI Shares Sold by Ardsley Advisory Partners LP

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP decreased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Free Report) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 504,500 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP's holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 1,923.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,927 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company's stock.

Applied Optoelectronics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Optoelectronics this week:

Insider Activity

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 33,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $5,717,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 451,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,297,233.56. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Cynthia Delaney sold 56,575 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $10,705,687.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 59,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,287,001.81. This represents a 48.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 453,886 shares of company stock worth $78,804,946 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $167.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.55 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $233.67.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 8.55%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.030-0.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AAOI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $43.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Northland Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $79.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAOI

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

Further Reading

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