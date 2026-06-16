AppLovin Corporation $APP is Ogborne Capital Management LLC's 7th Largest Position

Ogborne Capital Management LLC lessened its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. AppLovin makes up about 6.4% of Ogborne Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ogborne Capital Management LLC's holdings in AppLovin were worth $20,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company's stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company's stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 3.2% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company's stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company's stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finivi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Finivi Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company's stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 62,804 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $30,423,513.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,189,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,545,173,366.38. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 20,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.89, for a total transaction of $11,317,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 243,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at $138,055,090.29. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,014 shares of company stock valued at $113,073,400. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on APP. KeyCorp set a $775.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $710.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $669.62.

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AppLovin Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of APP stock opened at $520.86 on Tuesday. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $320.00 and a 12-month high of $745.61. The company has a market capitalization of $174.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $485.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 64.29% and a return on equity of 219.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting AppLovin

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AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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