AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,749 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 19,501 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,868,365 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $448,698,000 after acquiring an additional 43,188 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,291,454 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $279,466,000 after purchasing an additional 88,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,896 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $197,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,473 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $189,581,000 after purchasing an additional 203,672 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in AptarGroup by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,414,719 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $172,539,000 after purchasing an additional 180,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company's stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR stock opened at $136.61 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.23 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The stock's 50-day moving average is $124.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.39.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 9.22%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. AptarGroup has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.530 EPS. Analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio is 34.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $172.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AptarGroup

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $400,328.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,253.58. This trade represents a 11.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 9,838 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.16, for a total transaction of $1,339,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 238,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,505,340.64. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 22,247 shares of company stock worth $2,935,161 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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