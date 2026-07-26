AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR Stake Lessened by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,026 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 18,557 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC's holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AptarGroup alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 169.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company's stock.

AptarGroup Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE:ATR opened at $132.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $121.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.23 and a 52 week high of $163.09.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $982.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $955.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. AptarGroup's payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $400,328.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,253.58. This represents a 11.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $156,015.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,480 shares in the company, valued at $182,676.40. The trade was a 46.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $170.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AptarGroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AptarGroup wasn't on the list.

While AptarGroup currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here