Aptiv PLC $APTV Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,457 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 42,726 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of Aptiv worth $30,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,394,019 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $166,241,000 after purchasing an additional 449,145 shares during the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,397 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,767 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $177,695,000 after acquiring an additional 27,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company's stock.

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Aptiv Price Performance

APTV stock opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $51.68 and a 1 year high of $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.55.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.77%.The firm's revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 163,752 shares in the company, valued at $12,821,781.60. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. UBS Group lowered their price target on Aptiv from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Fox Advisors reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $81.32 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Aptiv from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on APTV

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

See Also

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