Aptiv PLC $APTV Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,000 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 128,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC's holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 502.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 439.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 76,109 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 61,994 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,511 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 523.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on APTV. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $99.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $92.33 to $77.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Aptiv from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Aptiv

Key Aptiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Aptiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Aptiv reported adjusted second-quarter EPS of $1.63, exceeding the $1.42 consensus estimate. Revenue rose 2.3% year over year to $3.27 billion, adjusted EBITDA increased to $613 million from $547 million, and the company repurchased $250 million of stock. Aptiv Q2 earnings beat estimates

Aptiv reported adjusted second-quarter EPS of $1.63, exceeding the $1.42 consensus estimate. Revenue rose 2.3% year over year to $3.27 billion, adjusted EBITDA increased to $613 million from $547 million, and the company repurchased $250 million of stock. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted potential longer-term growth from commercial awards and emerging businesses, including a target of approximately $300 million in 2026 revenue from robotics and drones. Several analysts still see substantial upside, with Goldman Sachs, RBC and Wells Fargo retaining buy-equivalent ratings despite reducing their price targets to $71, $78 and $66, respectively. Analyst price target updates

Management highlighted potential longer-term growth from commercial awards and emerging businesses, including a target of approximately $300 million in 2026 revenue from robotics and drones. Several analysts still see substantial upside, with Goldman Sachs, RBC and Wells Fargo retaining buy-equivalent ratings despite reducing their price targets to $71, $78 and $66, respectively. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is mixed. Deutsche Bank downgraded Aptiv to “hold” with a $56 target, while Fox Advisors moved from “overweight” to “equal weight.” The target reductions reflect lower near-term expectations rather than a uniformly bearish long-term view. Analyst rating changes

Analyst sentiment is mixed. Deutsche Bank downgraded Aptiv to “hold” with a $56 target, while Fox Advisors moved from “overweight” to “equal weight.” The target reductions reflect lower near-term expectations rather than a uniformly bearish long-term view. Negative Sentiment: Aptiv lowered full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $12.6 billion–$12.8 billion from $12.8 billion–$13.2 billion and adjusted EPS guidance to $5.60–$5.80 from $5.70–$6.10. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.25–$1.35 and revenue guidance of $3.1 billion–$3.2 billion are also below consensus expectations. Management cited customer-mix headwinds, particularly in China, as a drag on second-half growth. Free cash flow was only $12 million in the quarter and negative $196 million year to date, adding to investor concerns. Aptiv lowers 2026 outlook amid China weakness

Aptiv Stock Down 1.4%

APTV opened at $47.07 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $88.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 1.17%.The company's revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Aptiv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 163,752 shares in the company, valued at $12,821,781.60. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

See Also

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