Aptiv PLC $APTV Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,558 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.20% of Aptiv worth $30,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,066,712 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $765,976,000 after purchasing an additional 419,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $634,961,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821,615 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $441,289,000 after purchasing an additional 99,876 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,579,726 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $349,067,000 after buying an additional 1,167,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Aptiv by 29.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,194,909 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $361,385,000 after buying an additional 948,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 163,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,821,781.60. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $60.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.68 and a fifty-two week high of $88.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average of $69.08.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $92.33 to $77.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Aptiv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Aptiv from $106.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Aptiv from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Aptiv from $81.32 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APTV

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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