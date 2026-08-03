Aptiv PLC $APTV Stock Position Raised by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,430,070 shares of the auto parts company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,592 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.68% of Aptiv worth $99,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 502.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 439.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 76,109 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 61,994 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Aptiv by 110.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,511 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 452.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 523.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $92.33 to $77.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Aptiv from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aptiv from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $56.51 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.76. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $51.68 and a 52-week high of $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.77%.The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Aptiv's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 163,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,821,781.60. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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