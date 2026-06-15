Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 29,576 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 331.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 29,576 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,876,892.42. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $184.44 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $189.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $174.24 and a one year high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. Capital One Financial's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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