Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 66,913 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 135.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,192 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 66,913 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.9% in the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 524 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.71.

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Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reaffirmed its Buy rating on Disney and set a $125 price target , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock. Benzinga report on Needham rating reaffirmation

Needham & Company reaffirmed its rating on Disney and set a , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Disney, signaling improving profit expectations and suggesting analysts see stronger fundamentals ahead.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Disney, signaling improving profit expectations and suggesting analysts see stronger fundamentals ahead. Positive Sentiment: Disney upgraded the My Disney Experience app to make vacation planning easier, a small but constructive sign that the company is improving the guest experience and supporting its parks business. AOL article on My Disney Experience app upgrade

Disney upgraded the app to make vacation planning easier, a small but constructive sign that the company is improving the guest experience and supporting its parks business. Neutral Sentiment: Several entertainment articles about Kevin Costner meeting Walt Disney, and other Disney-related lifestyle/travel pieces, are mostly brand awareness items and are unlikely to materially affect the stock price. Yahoo Entertainment article on Kevin Costner story

Several entertainment articles about Kevin Costner meeting Walt Disney, and other Disney-related lifestyle/travel pieces, are mostly brand awareness items and are unlikely to materially affect the stock price. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also noted Disney’s share price weakness and valuation debate, but that appears more reflective of the broader pullback than a new company-specific catalyst. Yahoo Finance article on DIS share price weakness

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.2%

DIS stock opened at $99.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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