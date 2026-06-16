Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.89 Million Holdings in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,338 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 27,685 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in CoreWeave were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWV. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in CoreWeave by 10,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $166,172,106.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 282,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,428,031. This trade represents a 83.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $90,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 285,327 shares in the company, valued at $23,071,541.22. The trade was a 79.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,654,403 shares of company stock worth $3,121,873,121.

CoreWeave Stock Up 6.1%

CRWV stock opened at $106.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 7.18. The business's fifty day moving average price is $108.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.79. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. CoreWeave's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CoreWeave

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

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