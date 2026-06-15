Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.25 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 1,114.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,770 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Equinix were worth $8,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $1,055.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,066.23 and a 200-day moving average of $924.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,128.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equinix's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.67 EPS. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's payout ratio is 142.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,207.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,143.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total transaction of $2,210,278.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,206,116.16. The trade was a 26.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,726 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,076.36, for a total transaction of $4,010,517.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,239.52. This represents a 37.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 11,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,455,054 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Further Reading

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