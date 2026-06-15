Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.99 Million Stock Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 101.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,954 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in McKesson were worth $8,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK opened at $783.88 on Monday. McKesson Corporation has a 52-week low of $637.00 and a 52-week high of $999.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $798.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $846.19.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.56 by $0.13. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 345.35% and a net margin of 1.18%.The business had revenue of $96.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. McKesson's revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. McKesson's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut McKesson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $875.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $970.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $960.53.

Read Our Latest Report on McKesson

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,929 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $763.00, for a total transaction of $3,760,827.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,430,735. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michele Lau sold 3,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total value of $2,701,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,259.23. This represents a 52.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,822 shares of company stock worth $8,986,212. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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