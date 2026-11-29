Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 306,699 shares of the mining company's stock, valued at approximately $28,814,000. AngloGold Ashanti comprises approximately 0.9% of Aquatic Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Aquatic Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of AngloGold Ashanti at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth about $100,848,000. Carrhae Capital LLP grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 756,610 shares of the mining company's stock worth $61,202,000 after buying an additional 503,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 800,951 shares of the mining company's stock worth $77,981,000 after buying an additional 387,196 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 27.4% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,137,018 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $106,823,000 after buying an additional 244,212 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,549,416 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $239,532,000 after buying an additional 236,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AU shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $118.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AU

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of AU opened at $82.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.72. The business's 50 day moving average price is $89.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.12. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $129.14.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.22). AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1250 per share. This is a negative change from AngloGold Ashanti's previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. AngloGold Ashanti's payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Insider Activity

In other AngloGold Ashanti news, Director Kojo Osei Frimpong Busia sold 400 shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $30,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $245,696. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terry Briggs sold 7,484 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $539,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,927.52. This represents a 15.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 14,022 shares of company stock worth $1,044,175 over the last three months.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc is a global gold mining company that explores for, develops and operates gold mines. Its principal product is gold, with silver and other materials produced as by-products at some sites. The company's operations and projects span several regions, including Africa, Australia, the Americas and Egypt. Its activities range from mineral exploration and mine development to extracting and processing ore. AngloGold Ashanti was formed in 1998 as AngloGold and combined with Ghana's Ashanti Goldfields Company in 2004.

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