Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $32,442,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.0% of Aquatic Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,968.7% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $85,995,000 after acquiring an additional 138,328 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,748.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 85,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $52,582,000 after purchasing an additional 82,934 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 220,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $127,899,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Financial Partners acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,967,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,143,066,000 after purchasing an additional 576,856 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 70,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $35,490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,951,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,433,822. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Norrod sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total transaction of $5,060,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 343,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,929,680.09. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 218,523 shares of company stock valued at $111,797,079 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $540.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $705.00 to $610.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $640.11.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $422.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.22 and a 1-year high of $658.52. The company has a market capitalization of $699.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.87, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $545.86 and a 200-day moving average of $432.62.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company's revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Investors following AMD have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: AMD’s data-center business is a major growth driver: it generated a record $8.55 billion in third-quarter 2026 revenue, up 97% year over year. The company is also positioned to benefit from demand for AI inference and agentic AI, according to recent coverage. AMD's Data Center Business Leads Growth

AMD’s data-center business is a major growth driver: it generated a record $8.55 billion in third-quarter 2026 revenue, up 97% year over year. The company is also positioned to benefit from demand for AI inference and agentic AI, according to recent coverage. Neutral Sentiment: A securities-law firm announced an investigation, while a short report reportedly alleged that AMD chips reached restricted Chinese companies. These are allegations and investigations, not findings of wrongdoing; one article characterized the short report’s evidence as weak. AMD Shares and the Short Report

A securities-law firm announced an investigation, while a short report reportedly alleged that AMD chips reached restricted Chinese companies. These are allegations and investigations, not findings of wrongdoing; one article characterized the short report’s evidence as weak. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group cut its rating on AMD from Buy to Hold, citing valuation. Separately, a filing registering up to 337 million shares—including shares tied to OpenAI and Meta warrants—has raised dilution concerns, though vesting depends on customer purchases and stock-price milestones. AMD's Share Filing and Potential Dilution

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a semiconductor company that designs processors, graphics products and other computing technologies. Founded in 1969, the company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and operates as a fabless semiconductor designer, relying on manufacturing partners to produce its chips. AMD's products include Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics products for personal computers and gaming, EPYC server processors and Instinct data-center accelerators. The company also develops adaptive and embedded computing products, including its Versal portfolio, serving markets such as telecommunications, automotive, industrial and aerospace applications.

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