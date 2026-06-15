Arax Advisory Partners Cuts Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Arax Advisory Partners lessened its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,012 shares of the company's stock after selling 69,427 shares during the quarter. Arax Advisory Partners' holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of GE stock opened at $334.89 on Monday. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $232.24 and a 12-month high of $348.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm's 50 day moving average is $303.27 and its 200 day moving average is $307.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.22.

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GE Aerospace News Roundup

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GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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