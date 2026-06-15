Arax Advisory Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Arax Advisory Partners trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,282 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 7,959 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners' holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,546,776. This represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at $57,096,149.94. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,011,004. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $417.79 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $391.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.36. The company has a market capitalization of $203.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.37 and a 52 week high of $439.70.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.Analog Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Key Stories Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Weiss Ratings raised Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $432.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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